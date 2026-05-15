Ronda Rousey was largely the reason for the first-ever women’s main event in WWE WrestleMania history.

And she’s making sure fans know that.

During an interview with The Takedown at SI, the women’s MMA pioneer spoke about the fact that women are headlining in WWE today because of the trail she blazed.

“I’m very aware that women are headlining WWE because of me,: Rousey said. “That women are headlining and making big paydays in boxing because of me. In bare-knuckle boxing, in full-contact karate, in everything that’s a contact sport.”

Rousey continued, “I’m very, very proud of seeing all the success the women are having, because I was able to prove their commercial viability, and everyone’s trying to recapture that lightning in a bottle.”

Regardless of the reason, ‘Rowdy’ Ronda is happy to see women in top spots in WWE.

“I’m so happy to see it,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully understand the scope of those ripple effects — nor anybody else — but that’s not why you do it. I’m very, very proud, and it’s very cool to see. I’m glad it’s got to the point that things are so different that people forget how it used to be. I’m not mad at that. I’m proud.”

Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited return to MMA fighting this weekend, as she battles Gina Carano in the main event of the first-ever live MMA event airing on Netflix.