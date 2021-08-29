Ronda Rousey was impressed by the National Wrestling Alliance’s first all-women pay-per-view.
The EmPowerrr show took place on Saturday night. The event was produced by Mickie James.
The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion took to Twitter to write the following:
Let’s go @MickieJames and @nwa we’re ready for some all ladies action at @BrowseyAcres !! #EMPOWERRR pic.twitter.com/KpVhxzbOa1
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021
Daaaaaamn that was awesome 👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @DeonnaPurrazzo @RealMelina #EMPOWERRR
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021
Holy frickin moley those ladies had such a hard match to follow and not only maintained he momentum of the night but accelerated it – btw @Thee_Red_Velvet still managing to stand out amongst everyone kicking all kinds of ass was so damn impressive #EMPOWERRR
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021
What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double 💵 Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #EMPOWERRR
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021