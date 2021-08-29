Ronda Rousey was impressed by the National Wrestling Alliance’s first all-women pay-per-view.

The EmPowerrr show took place on Saturday night. The event was produced by Mickie James.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion took to Twitter to write the following:

Holy frickin moley those ladies had such a hard match to follow and not only maintained he momentum of the night but accelerated it – btw @Thee_Red_Velvet still managing to stand out amongst everyone kicking all kinds of ass was so damn impressive #EMPOWERRR — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021