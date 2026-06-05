The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey may be years in the rearview mirror, but the back-and-forth between the two former WWE headliners continues to generate attention.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast (see video below), Lynch reflected on her heated program with Rousey and admitted that one particular encounter briefly had her considering whether she could handle a career in mixed martial arts.

“Wrestling Ronda Rousey, there was one time when she beat me up and I remember thinking, not because I could fight back, but I was like, ‘Ah, I can take a beating. Maybe I could go into MMA. I think I can take it,'” she stated. “But then, that lasted one week.”

The comment quickly made the rounds on social media, eventually catching the attention of Rousey herself.

After an Instagram account highlighted Lynch’s remarks, the former UFC and WWE champion offered a response of her own, suggesting that she had actually held back during their physical encounters.

“Lmao what she doesn’t realize is that I was very very nice to her,” Rousey wrote.

The history between the two women remains one of the most notable rivalries of WWE’s modern era. Rousey arrived in WWE in 2018 just as Lynch was reaching new heights in popularity with her rise as “The Man,” and the pair quickly became two of the company’s biggest stars.

Interestingly, despite their intense on-screen issues and numerous confrontations, Lynch and Rousey never met in a one-on-one match. Instead, their rivalry culminated in a Triple Threat Match involving Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

That bout ultimately made history as the first women’s match to ever headline WrestleMania, cementing the legacy of all three competitors even as the Lynch-Rousey rivalry left fans wondering what could have been had they ever squared off in a singles contest.