Ronda Rousey Receives YouTube Subscriber Plaque, Johnny Saint and Serena Deeb Celebrating

– Former WWE talent and coach Serena Deeb turns 34 years old today while WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint turns 79.

– Courtesy of her personal YouTube channel, below is new video of Ronda Rousey receiving her YouTube plaque to mark 1 million subscribers. Rousey and Travis Browne also look back at memories from the channel, which officially launched in October 2018. The channel currently has 1.01 million subscribers and 59,488,077 video views.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.