Ronda Rousey appeared as a guest on episode 700 of the Bertcast podcast with Bert Kreischer for an in-depth interview.

Not only did the UFC Hall of Fame legend get the MMA community up-in-arms about comments she made about the combat sports world, she only touched on her run in WWE.

Featured below is an excerpt where she spoke about the sometimes stressful situations she found herself in both inside the ring and on the microphone while working for WWE.

“The funny thing is it was zero pressure, zero stress for me but everybody else who’s done only that their whole life, it’s very stressful,” she said. “So it’d be kind of funny for me when everyone was all stressed out and I’m like, ‘Guys, we’re playing around out here, we’re gonna have fun, it’s cool.” “But there were times I was stressed,” she continued. “When it would be such a s–t show backstage that I would be going out to do a match that I don’t even know what it is and have to improvise it out there with zero experience, basically. Or I just got handed some promo that I have to say that I don’t believe in that everyone is going to s–t on. Those are kind of stressful experiences.” “But in general, if you know what the match is and you know it’s going to be a good match, I’d be in a great mood and excited to jump out there.”

Check out the complete episode of the Bertcast podcast with Bert Kreischer’s new interview with former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Fame legend ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Ian Carey of F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)