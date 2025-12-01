Ronda Rousey may be gearing up for a return to the fight game.

But not in the way most fans expected.

A new report indicates that the former UFC and WWE star is in “active” discussions to step back into combat sports, this time as a boxer.

According to Boxing Scene reporter Lance Pugmire, negotiations are underway for a potential 2026 showdown in Las Vegas between Rousey and two-time undisputed women’s World Champion Katie Taylor.

That’s a blockbuster pairing on paper, but details remain extremely limited.

Pugmire noted that Netflix, the streaming platform that previously aired the Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch, is showing interest in being involved.

Beyond that, nothing else has been confirmed.

Rousey’s possible jump to boxing comes nearly a decade after her last professional MMA fight, a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016.

That defeat followed her stunning head-kick knockout loss to Holly Holm in late 2015, marking the end of an era that once saw her dominate the UFC women’s bantamweight division.

Speculation about a comeback ramped up earlier this year when training footage surfaced, sparking talk of a one-off UFC return.

Now it appears the discussion has shifted toward an entirely new arena.

While Rousey has never boxed professionally, Pugmire highlighted her long-standing striking work during her MMA career.

“Although she won many of her UFC bouts by armbar submission, Rousey was schooled heavily in boxing by then-coach Edmond Tarverdyan in Glendale, California,” Pugmire said. “And her confidence in fighting from the stand-up stance increased into her final bouts.”

If talks continue to progress, 2026 could see Rousey attempt a true combat sports reinvention against one of the most accomplished female boxers on the planet.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ronda Rousey’s return continue to surface.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On Reaction To Paul Heyman Shoving Young Fan & Alternate Video Camera Angle Reveals More Details