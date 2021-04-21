UFC superstar turned pro-wrestler Ronda Rousey released a new video on her social media channels revealing that she and her husband, Travis Browne, are expecting their first child together. The former Raw women’s champion says that she’s actually be pregnant since January, then takes a moment to thank her fans for all their loyal support.

Rousey writes, “Pow! I’m four months pregnant? What? You didn’t even know last four months! Woo! Yeah, I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months! Woo! Baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off. And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later. Here you go! Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point. Yeah, we’re really excited. Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon.”

Rousey has not been seen in a WWE ring since her loss to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Check out her full statement below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)