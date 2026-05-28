Ronda Rousey appears content keeping pro wrestling in the rearview mirror for now.

While the former WWE and UFC star recently made a surprise appearance for AEW at Revolution in Los Angeles earlier this year, it doesn’t sound like fans should expect her to become a regular part of the company anytime soon.

AEW President Tony Khan previously stated during a media call that the door remains open for Rousey to return whenever she wants.

However, during a recent appearance on Up & Adams (see video below), Rousey made it clear that she currently has no plans to jump back into the wrestling world full-time.

“No, that life of being on the road is probably more time consuming than doing training camp at home,” Rousey said. “I had a great time, but it just happened to be in town and my best friend was there, you know what I mean?”

Rousey’s appearance at AEW Revolution came during an angle involving longtime friend Marina Shafir, and a stare down with “Timeless” Toni Storm.