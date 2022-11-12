WWE SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey spoke about her current run with the company on the latest edition of her Youtube “Ronda on the Road” channel, where the Baddest Woman On The Planet said this time around has been much easier than her first since she knows what is expected of her, adding that she’s also not afraid to speak up for herself more. Highlights are below.

Says this run has been much easier than her first:

“I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I’ve kind of paid up more of my dues.”

On speaking up for herself:

“I have put enough time here that they’ll at least hear me out and explain to me why I’m wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it.”

