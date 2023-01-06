Ronda Rousey is a big fan of the latest angle featuring Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio.

The former SmackDown women’s champion discussed Dominik getting out of prison during a recent video game stream on Youtube, an angle that the Baddest Woman on the Planet admits to loving. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she loved Dominik coming out of prison:

Oh my God, ‘prison Dom’. Talk about ‘prison Dom’… Did you see his video of him talking about how he came out of prison a changed man and he has the teardrop? It reminds me of John Waters ‘Cry-Baby’. Johnny Depp, and he’s like, ‘Electricity killed my parents!’ I don’t know, I loved it so much. I loved it so much (Rousey smiled).

Questions if Dom killed someone in prison as part of the storyline:

I’m like, what happened in prison? (she laughed) What did he see?… Mhm (the teardrop could indicate that he killed someone). So did he kill someone to go to prison? Or did he kill someone in prison? I can just picture him calling Rhea [Ripley] up being like, aw mami… Things I’ve seen.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)