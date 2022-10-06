WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Ronda Rousey spoke about a number of wrestling-related topics on her Youtube Gaming channel, which included hyping up her upcoming match at Extreme Rules with Liv Morgan. Highlights are below.

Says she wanted to use Legos for her upcoming Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan but didn’t want people to think they were copying AEW:

I suggested Legos [Rousey responded when a chat user said she should throw toys at Liv Morgan] but apparently, AEW did that recently and we didn’t want people to think we’re copying. But I wanted to.

Says she would be happy if the Four Horsewoman of MMA would reunite in WWE:

Yeah I would [be happy if all of the MMA Four Horsewomen were in WWE]. You know what would be even better? If we were all in WWE and they would let us work together. That’d be great.

