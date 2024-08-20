Ronda Rousey addresses one of the biggest what-ifs in wrestling.

During her run as WWE women’s champion Rousey famously feuded with Becky Lynch, which culminated in a triple-threat matchup between Rousey, Lynch, and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. However, fans had been begging WWE for a singles showdown between Rousey and Flair, but that never happened.

Rousey recently spoke with Chris Van Vilet, who asked why WWE never booked Rousey vs. Lynch in a solo matchup. This was her answer:

I don’t know, Vince (McMahon) is an 80-year-old asshole.

Van Vilet then asked if there was “no love lost” between Rousey and McMahon.

No. Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard. They can all suck a dick.

Rousey did have some very nice things to say about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon though.

They’re fantastic, I love them.

Check out Rousey’s full thoughts in the interview below.