Ronda Rousey is now official for tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that Rousey will be on SmackDown to address last Saturday’s MITB cash-in by new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. As noted before, Morgan is scheduled to open tonight’s show.

The Rousey vs. Morgan rematch is rumored for WWE SummerSlam, but that match has not been confirmed.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX:

* The Bloodline will appear

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show

* Ronda Rousey will address Liv Morgan’s Money In the Bank cash-in

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

* Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

