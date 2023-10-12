It looks like Ronda Rousey may be done with WWE and wrestling in general.

Rousey had a successful rookie year before taking time off in 2019 to start a family. She returned in January 2022 and won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, as well as the SmackDown Women’s Title a few times and the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler.

However, Rousey lost to Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam and noted in an Instagram post that she had no reason to stay in WWE.

Rousey shared a photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram with a cryptic caption from Bernie Lumen, leading fans to speculate that she may have retired from wrestling.

The quote read, “Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.”