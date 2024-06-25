Ronda Rousey, the former WWE and UFC star, is embarking on a new adventure as a writer.

On July 25, she will launch a Kickstarter campaign for her first graphic novel, “Expecting the Unexpected.” This 160-page novel, illustrated by comic artist Mike Deodato Jr. and published by AWA Studios, tells the story of Mom, a lethal hitwoman who discovers she’s pregnant while evading numerous assassins. The characters are inspired by Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne.

The novel’s synopsis reveals:

Known as one of the deadliest hitwomen with her fake baby bump filled with guns, Mom is on the brink of a breakthrough in the criminal world. However, after an encounter with a top assassin, she becomes pregnant. The story unfolds with action, adventure, comedy, and romance as Mom battles assassins, falls in love with her baby’s father, and navigates her new reality.

Rousey says the original idea was a screenplay but as a fan of graphic novels, decided to explore this format instead. She shared with the Los Angeles Times that she felt she was not experienced enough to star in a film adaptation. When asked if she would consider turning the graphic novel into a screenplay, Rousey replied:

Twist my arm and I’ll do it. But I’m also so happy with where I’m at. I see this as a new path I never dreamed would be available to me, and I’m enjoying the scenery more than I ever thought possible.

Rousey previously wrote her memoirs “My Fight/Your Fight” and “Our Fight.” She is also working on a Netflix screenplay based on her life, drawing from her memoirs. She has not competed in a WWE ring since her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in August 2023. Recently, she participated in indie matches and one ROH match with her friend Marina Shafir.