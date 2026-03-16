Ronda Rousey is not shying away from the hostile reaction she received during her surprise appearance at AEW Revolution. In fact, the former UFC champion leaned into it and later shared the moment with fans online.

Following the March 15 AEW Revolution pay-per-view at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Rousey posted a video to Instagram that showed her walking through the crowd alongside Marina Shafir as they exited the arena area. In the clip, Rousey repeatedly flips off fans who were reacting to her appearance while security escorted them away from the scene.

Rousey made it clear in the caption that the moment was something she fully embraced.

“Gotta say I’ve always wanted to flick off a pro wrestling crowd and to do it with my best friend in the whole wide world @marinashafir was a dream come true – @aew you’re doing the lord’s work, keep it up 🖕🏼😆🖕🏼”

The footage came after a chaotic segment earlier in the night during AEW Revolution. The moment occurred shortly after “Timeless” Toni Storm successfully defeated Marina Shafir in a match. As Storm was celebrating the victory, Rousey suddenly appeared and entered the ring, confronting the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Storm immediately rushed toward Rousey, and the two attempted to fight before referees and security quickly flooded the ring to break things up.

Just when it appeared the situation was under control, Shafir blindsided Storm with a sucker punch from behind that dropped the champion to the mat. The attack sent the segment into complete chaos before officials managed to separate everyone involved.

Rousey and Shafir then exited through the crowd as security attempted to restore order, which is the moment captured in the video Rousey later posted to social media.

The appearance came as a surprise to many fans, especially since Rousey is currently preparing for a return to MMA competition. She is scheduled to face Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in California as part of Jake Paul’s MVP promotion.

Despite that upcoming fight, Rousey clearly had no issue stepping back into the wrestling world for the segment and embracing the boos that came with it. Moments like this highlight how crossover athletes can quickly generate strong reactions in professional wrestling, particularly when they lean into the villain role and play directly to the crowd’s emotions.

Do you think Ronda Rousey flipping off the crowd made the AEW Revolution segment more effective?