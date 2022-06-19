Ronda Rousey took a shot on Twitter at Natalya and her sister Jenni for their Youtube channel and Jenni’s Onlyfans page

Natalya criticized Rousey for her “hot takes” and conspiracy theory talk in her response. Natalya will challenge Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank.

Rousey wrote: “Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing.” Natalya replied: “It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life.”