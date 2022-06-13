Ronda Rousey made an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked what happened with thel finish of her match at WrestleMania 35 regarding her shoulder as Becky Lynch pinned her, but her shoulder was up.

“I didn’t think my shoulder was down. I was trying to flatten out to put my shoulder more down. That’s what was happening. I thought it was just the very tops of my shoulders, so I was trying to shimmy down so the actual back of my shoulders was down and I didn’t know that he had already started counting, so I’m worried that my shoulder came up during the shimmy. So I was trying to help, but it ended up being awesome because now I have a gripe to revisit. That wasn’t on purpose. I apologized about that one. It wasn’t until later that I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, my bad.’”

