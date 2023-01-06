Ronda Rousey is ready to move on from her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown women’s championship.

The Baddest Woman On the Planet lost the title to the Queen one week ago, ending her second reign after a few months. Since joining WWE in 2018 Rousey has clashed with Charlotte on multiple occasions, but she seems ready to move on.

During the latest gaming stream on Youtube Rousey states that she is interested in moving to the women’s tag team division and potentially taking it over. Her full statement reads:

I don’t know, guys, I’m kind of tired of Charlotte. I’m tired of that title. I already did it, you know? I’m thinking of taking over the tag division.

Since joining WWE Rousey is a former one-time Raw women’s champion and two-time SmackDown women’s champion. Check out her full stream below.