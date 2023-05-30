Ronda Rousey gives her honest thoughts on the WWE women’s division.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler became the company’s new women’s tag team champions on last night’s Memorial Day episode of RAW, where they defeated the teams of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Bayley and Io Sky and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. In an interview with the New York Post, Rousey talks about the title win and how there is little competition for her and Baszler.

Well, the lack of competition is really the problem. I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’. But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.

Rousey looks back on her first run with WWE between 2018-2019, stating that since then it feels as if the women’s division was wiped clean.

It was like the entire women’s division just got stripped clean. And now we’re the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we’re trying the best that we can to make chicken s–t into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad (Monday night).

You can check out Rousey’s interview here. If you missed it, the full results to last night’s Raw can be found here.