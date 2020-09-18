Ronda Rousey took to Twitter and fueled rumors & speculation on her WWE future this week.

Rousey responded to an official WWE tweet on her 2018 RAW match against Natalya, which saw Rousey retain the RAW Women’s Title that night.

She wrote, “One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day [martial arts uniform emoji] [heart emoji] looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature!”

Natalya responded and said she is also looking forward to getting back into the ring with Rousey.

She wrote back, “You showed me what a pro you are and I couldn’t have been more proud of you that day, @RondaRousey. I can’t wait to do it again…….. soon [heart emoji]”

Rousey has been away from the WWE ring since dropping the title in the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. As noted recently at this link, she was recently training with Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, and former WWE Superstar JTG.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey’s potential WWE return. You can see the full tweets from Rousey and Natalya below:

