Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE’s Extreme Rules on Saturday by becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion with a win over Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match.

Morgan ended up passing out during the match when Rousey had a submission locked in. Morgan was smiling as she faded to the loss, which she continued to do after the match.

Rousey took to Instagram to send a message to the haters: “Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit.”