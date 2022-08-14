WWE superstar Ronda Rousey took to Instagram earlier today to take shots at the company, continuing her rebellious storyline that began when the Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked a referee at SummerSlam a few weeks ago. The former SmackDown women’s champion was suspended and fined for the attack.

However, that hasn’t stopped Rousey from appearing on television. She showed up prior to the contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler on Friday’s SmackDown, where she dumped a bunch of money on the table calling it her fine payoff. In her post on Instagram Rousey suggests that WWE use the money to bring back stars who were released from WWE due to budget cuts.

Rousey writes, “Use that cash wisely @wwe – Maybe it can help with those “budget cuts”. Bring back some asses for me to kick.”

Check out her post below.