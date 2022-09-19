Ronda Rousey has been good friends with Shayna Baszler for years dating back to their MMA days.

During a recent gaming stream, Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show:

“You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the best people on the show. I need them to get their sh*t together and realize it.”

Rousey will compete at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Rousey said she wants to use thumbtacks in the match. It should be noted that this aired before WWE announced on SmackDown that their bout will be an Extreme Rules match.

“That’d be fun [to do a Barbed Wire match]. I mean it’d be fun to slice her [Liv Morgan] bicep up within reason, you know? You can always — first of all, I don’t wanna tell you but, sometimes they gimmick the barbed wire. But, if you mix up the real barbed wire and the gimmicked barbed wire, the illusion is still there and people don’t get their biceps torn off. So that kind of makes me a little scared. I do kind of want to do thumbtacks.”

