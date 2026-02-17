A long-rumored super fight is officially set.

According to a report from Andreas Hale of ESPN, former MMA stars Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will return to action on May 16 for a blockbuster showdown at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The bout will headline the first professional MMA event promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, the company founded by Jake Paul. The event is scheduled to stream live on Netflix.

The fight will take place at 145 pounds and is set for five, five-minute rounds.

Ronda Rousey had been rumored to be training for a fighting return for some time now.

Rousey issued the following statement regarding the historic matchup:

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history! We’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”

Carano also commented on the long-anticipated clash:

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us. She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

It’s a true pioneer-versus-pioneer scenario.

Rousey (12-2) hasn’t competed since her 2016 knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, while Carano (7-1) has been out of action since 2009, when she was stopped by Cris Cyborg.

Now, more than a decade later, two of the most influential names in women’s MMA are finally set to share the cage.