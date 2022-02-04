Ronda Rousey worked with former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (aka Athena) to train for her Royal Rumble return.

Rousey took to Twitter this week and thanked Moon for helping her get ready for the ring. Rousey had been away since April 2019, and had given birth to her first child. It was reported that Rousey resumed training back in October.

“Thank you for helping me get ready for #RoyalRumble2022 @AthenaPalmer_FG ! If you want her to train you too check out her school,” Rousey tweeted, with a link to Moon’s school.

Moon has not responded to Rousey’s post, but she did re-tweet it.

As noted, Moon became a free agent from WWE this week when her 90-day non-compete clause expired. You can click here for details on her first post-WWE match against a wrestler from AEW, and her new theme song.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rousey’s full tweet below:

Thank you for helping me get ready for #RoyalRumble2022 @AthenaPalmer_FG ! If you want her to train you too check out her school https://t.co/pKsdie1CeC — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 3, 2022

