After defeating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Title, Ronda Rousey is searching for fresh competition.

A fan mentioned the former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka during her most recent gaming live. Rousey said that she might advocate for her to be transferred to Friday Night SmackDown.

“Ooohh me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I can pitch, cause they do the draft before Survivor Series, maybe I could pitch them drafting Asuka. But isn’t she part of the Bianca [Belair] faction now? It’s Alexa, Asuka and Bianca are like a faction now. I don’t think they’d let me steal her.” “I’m spoiled in that I get to pick who I want to work with like, ‘Hey I think this person’s awesome and has a lot of potential,’” she said. “I want to really, like, put this person over and have people see how great they are.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes