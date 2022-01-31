WWE superstar Ronda Rousey took to Twitter to put the women’s division on notice following her victory in last night’s Royal Rumble. She writes, “Since the day I knew my due date to have Pō, I was determined to return to @WWE at #RoyalRumble 4 months postpartum – Watch out bitches, cause #WrestleMania I’ll be 8 #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm.”

The legendary Ric Flair shared a photo of his reunion with the Undertaker earlier today in Texas. The Nature Boy writes, “Reunited In Texas! WOOOOO!”