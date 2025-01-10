Congratulations are in order for a UFC power couple, which includes a former WrestleMania main event competitor.

On Thursday evening, UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey surfaced on social media to introduce her second daughter with former UFC Heavyweight contender Travis Browne to the world.

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” she wrote via Instagram.

Rousey and Browne named their second daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.

A former medalist in Judo in the Olympics, Rousey migrated to Strikeforce for her early MMA career, defeating Miesha Tate to capture the Strikeforce Women’s Championship, before moving on to become the first-ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer.

She famously worked as one-third of the first-ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history, taking on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the headline bout at the WrestleMania 35 premium live event back in April of 2019.

Featured below is a video and multiple photos of Rousey in the hospital with Browne and their first daughter soon after she gave birth to the new bundle of joy.