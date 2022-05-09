Ronda Rousey is once again a champion in WWE as she beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event from Providence, R.I. at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The match saw them use kendo sticks, chairs and other weapons. They brawled into the crowd before Flair powerbombed her onto the barricade. The finish saw Rousey lock in the armbar with the chair for the win.

This was a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 38 where it looked like Rousey was going to dethrone “The Queen” after making her tap out only to see the referee was down. Once Rousey got the referee up, Flair delivered a big boot for the pin fall.

Rousey previously had a long reign as Raw women’s Champion that lasted from 2018 through 2019 until she dropped it in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch that also featured Charlotte Flair.