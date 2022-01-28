WWE reportedly has discussed a big WrestleMania 38 match for Ronda Rousey.

As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, perhaps at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. It’s been reported that at least one WWE official flew to California to meet with her last week, and that her stylist is booked for The Rumble and Monday’s post-Rumble RAW.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has discussed Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 38.

For those who missed it, Lynch took to Twitter earlier this week and taunted Rousey with the title in responding to a report on her upcoming WWE return. You can click here to see what Lynch had to say.

Regarding Rousey’s WWE status, The Observer reports that she is currently under contract. Her original deal reportedly expired in April of last year, but either a new deal was put together or WWE froze her original three-year deal because she really only worked the first year and then a few months of it.

Rousey originally took time away from WWE so that she could build her family. She and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together back in late September, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. The former UFC champion has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey noted back in October that she was ready to resume training. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in early 2021 that Rousey would be back “soon” but that was before she announced the pregnancy, so a return has been on the table for some time.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey’s WWE status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.