Ronda Rousey will debut her comedy chops on July 25 as part of the San Diego Comic Con.

On Friday, an updated list of pro wrestling-related programming and events scheduled for the SDCC on Thursday, July 25, 2024 was released.

Included is Ronda Rousey’s Comic Debut with AWA, AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond, and more.

Check out the complete list below.