Cruiserweight division newcomers will continue to be featured on WWE 205 Live this week.

WWE has announced a tag team match and a singles match for this week’s show. Newcomer Ikemen Jiro (fka Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi) will team with August Grey to take on The Bollywood Boyz, while newcomers Ari Sterling (fka Alex Zayne) and Asher Hale (fka Anthony Henry) will do battle against each other.

Hale made his company on the May 4 WWE NXT show with a loss to Cameron Grimes. He then made his 205 Live debut on May 14, defeating Ariya Daivari. Sterling debuted for WWE on the May 7 205 Live show, with a win over Samir Singh. He returned to action last Friday, losing to Tony Nese.

Jiro made his company debut on the May 7 205 Live episode, teaming with Grey to defeat Daivari and Nese.

On a related note, Sterling took to Twitter this week and revealed how Nese left him with multiple bruises and a footprint on his face.

“I may have a shoe print as eye shadow and some weird bruises, but I went toe to toe with a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion @TonyNese Makes me wonder… how much more Sauce will I need to bring to capture some gold of my own? [thinking face emoji] #205Live #WWENXT Back to the drawing board [writing hand emoji],” he wrote in the tweet seen below with photos.

Stay tuned for more from WWE 205 Live.

I may have a shoe print as eye shadow and some weird bruises, but I went toe to toe with a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion @TonyNese Makes me wonder… how much more Sauce will I need to bring to capture some gold of my own? 🤔 #205Live #WWENXT Back to the drawing board ✍️ pic.twitter.com/68HKghObe4 — Ari Sterling (Alex Zayne) (@AlexZayne) May 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.