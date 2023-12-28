CM Punk has a new merchandise partner.

The brand Roots For Fight issued the following press release today announcing that they have partnered up with the WWE superstar to bring new merchandise for. They write:

After years in the making the day has finally come.

January 15, 2024.

A new member joins the ROF family — and this one has the cult of personality.

The one and only, CM PUNK!

Sign up below to have the first chance to buy once the collection launches on Jan 15th.