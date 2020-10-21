The wedding between Rosemary and John E. Bravo is still going off next week as planned. On Impact this week, Rosemary defeated Havok with the stipulation that if she won Havok would have to resurrect the spirit of Father James Mitchell to officiate the wedding. You can watch the wedding live next week, Oct. 27th, on ASX TV.

