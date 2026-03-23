Rosemary is showing some love for one of WWE NXT’s most unique rising stars.

The TNA Wrestling standout recently shared her thoughts on Tatum Paxley, praising both her character and her success in WWE NXT despite not fitting the traditional mold.

Paxley has already built an impressive résumé in NXT, capturing championship gold multiple times, including reigns as both NXT Women’s Champion and NXT North American Champion — the latter of which she currently holds.

While speaking with Soundsphere Magazine, Rosemary highlighted what makes Paxley stand out in today’s wrestling landscape, particularly her embrace of an unconventional persona.

“[WWE NXT’s] Tatum Paxley… we absolutely adore her,” she began. “There’s a genuine enthusiasm there. She’s got a wonderful following… and to allow her to be this alternate character that she is, and to show that kind of love for what she is… her true self on television.”

That admiration quickly turned into a broader reflection on how the industry has evolved.

A noticeable shift, indeed.

“She’s a champion,” Rosemary continued. “Ten years ago, someone like her is a mid-card act, never a champion, because she’s just a weird kid, well, she is now. There is more of acceptance for weird kids like her, like us… like so many countless others out there.”