On a recent episode of Women’s Wrestling Talk, Rosemary spoke on her partnership with Taya Valkyrie. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, yes, we’ve reiterated multiple times the fact that who possibly could know you better than someone you’ve been to battle with you you are at your most raw, your most exposed and your most honest on the battlefield. Therefore, step one you have had extensive, extensive issues with is going to know you on a much deeper level. The Valkyrie and the Demon have gone to war so many times. And we and we know each other so well, that when we decided, we say decided, when we were commanded by the shadow to form an alliance with her, it was not difficult to do so because we already knew her so well. And the fact that we became so dominant as a tag team, leading up into the announcement of the tag team titles, by being returned to Impact, we really knew that we had something there because we could rely on her to be where we needed her to be and vice versa.

Credit: Women’s Wrestling Talk. H/T 411Mania.