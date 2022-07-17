IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Rosemary recently appeared on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably whether she would ever consider resurrecting her old persona, Courtney Rush. Check out what Rosemary had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Whether she would ever bring back her former persona Courtney Rush:

“Are you talking about the little human persona that we still have dormant lying in this meat suit, is that what you’re talking about? Little Courtney? There is always a chance that she could make an appearance. She is still alive, we do keep her around.”

Says Courtney is more trustable than her current partner, Valkyrie:

“She is useful and if we needed a human side, perhaps one we can trust infallibly, because yes there is the Valkyrie, yes she is our partner, but honestly we can’t see inside her head. We don’t know inexplicably if we can trust everything she says. The one human if there was one that we can trust because she can’t hide her thoughts. So yes if we needed human insight, there is a chance that we can bring her to the surface.”

