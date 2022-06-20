Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne put their titles on the line against Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN that aired on pay-per-view.

The match saw new champions crowned as Rosemary and Taya won the titles.

To set up this match, Rosemary previously scored a victory over Dashwood in singles action but was beat down after the match. Taya Valkyrie assisted Rosemary in sending The Influence scurrying to the back.