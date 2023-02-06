IMPACT star Rosemary recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where she discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on Mia Yim’s brief return to the promotion prior to re-joining WWE, and how she would love to clash with top WWE talent, Rhea Ripley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she was very excited that Mia Yim returned to IMPACT but was sad that she didn’t get to face her prior to her WWE return:

When she came back to IMPACT Wrestling, we got very excited. There was a lot of things we were already doing at the time. We couldn’t just go charging into her business. But, we really assumed that we were going to cross paths with her somewhere down the road and she already left so, that doesn’t mean we are not going to cross paths with her somewhere down the road still. We will have, one day, a clash again with Blue in the ring but again, let that be a lesson to you. You see something in front of you, you go after it. Don’t wait for later because it might not be there.

On a potential matchup with Rhea Ripley:

Rhea Ripley, well, she would have to come play in our world. We don’t leave our battle turf for anything. No. Once you set up a garrison, you don’t just go into enemy territory and expect to win a battle. IMPACT is our turf. So if she wants to fight us, she has to come to our world (Rosemary laughed).

