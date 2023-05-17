The Von Erich brothers are officially free agents.

According to PWInsider, Marshall and Ross Von Erich, who are third-generation wrestling stars and ex-MLW Tag Team Champions, are now free agents as their MLW contracts have expired. Though it was previously assumed that their contracts would expire this June, they are now completely relieved of their contractual duties and obligations.

The report adds that the brothers recently relocated from Hawaii to Texas, which will make it much easier for them to take bookings. They had been with MLW since 2018.

