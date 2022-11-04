MLW stars and former tag team champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, where the duo discussed a number of different topics, which included them revealing when their MLW contracts were coming to an end. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Marshall says that their contracts are going to be done with MLW in June of 2023:

We’ve been taking the last month to get back into shape and take — we’re gonna pour our next five to seven years, maybe even longer but, we feel like it’s time. I know a lot of people don’t know but I guess our time with MLW is almost up, I think June 1st is when our contracts are up so we’re just gonna see what happens after that, play the field, you know? Never say never but we’re just gonna, yeah, see what comes to us after this.

Marshall on whether they will be returning to compete at Blood & Thunder in January:

We haven’t heard anything yet but yeah, we definitely want to be a part of it for sure… MLW has been a huge blessing in that regard [experiences they’ve had in wrestling through MLW]. We love the whole team, we love all the guys up there and stuff. Made some brothers and stuff so, who knows? Hopefully we’ll keep on doing MLW shows after the contracts are up but we’ll see. I’d say we’re in a good relationship with Court [Bauer] and everybody up there so, yeah, we’ve taken some time off for the house and Court respected that and stuff so yeah, that’s where we’re at right now.

Both Marshall and Ross are open to going anywhere, including AEW or WWE, or even returning to MLW:

Marshall: We’re gonna see how the cards unfold. Now, we’re definitely open to anything. Open to staying with MLW, open to AEW, WWE, any promotion that will offer us — maybe go back to Japan. We’re open to anything. I’m not gonna say ‘absolutely not’ to anything but, you know, right now, we’re getting some dates nailed down. I can’t confirm anything yet because I’m still talking to promoters and working out flights and stuff but, we wanna do a comeback. Come back to the States and wanna try to land everywhere or do some shows everywhere just to get our name out there, get our name back out there and let people know we’re still doing our thing. Ross: Maybe show some love back to everybody that showed us love because, you know, if we do hypothetically sign some contract and we’re not able to do these things, we’re always gonna have such good memories of the indie scene so we just wanna really get that out of our system I guess.

