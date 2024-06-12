Rossy Ogawa shares insights on collaborating with WWE.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, the Marigold founder and promoter discussed when he began negotiations with WWE, stating that their talks started in March and continued into April when he met Triple H at WrestleMania XL. He was accompanied at that time by international superstar, Giulia.

Our connection with Giulia played a crucial role. WWE responded positively to our request. The final step was adjusting the schedule, which was recently finalized.

Ogawa later pointed out that WWE’s interest in signing Giulia is well-known, and sending IYO to participate in the event was part of a “mutual agreement” the two sides made. She will be facing Utami Hayashishita at the Marigold Summer Destiny event on July 13.

As noted, the footage of IYO at the Marigold event on June 11th was actually filmed on June 10th during WWE Raw. Additionally, Giulia is set to face Sareee at the Marigold Summer Destiny event.