Roxanne Perez believes her current WWE entrance theme is a better fit for who she has become as a performer.

Perez debuted new entrance music last year, replacing her previous theme with a substantially altered remix. While the change received a mixed response from fans, Perez says she understands why some were initially hesitant about it.

During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin (see video below), Perez discussed the reaction to the change and why she has grown to love her current theme.

“Oh, yeah. I really love my theme song, honestly, and I do remember seeing some stuff where people weren’t so happy about it,” Perez said. “But I do feel like that happens when you get music changed because I came up with this music that I had before. So it’s like they know me with that. They resonate me with that, and then so when it changes, it’s kind of like a weird transition.”

Perez believes the newer music better complements the evolution of her WWE character, particularly as she has become more confident and assertive.

“But I really do love it. I agree with you that it fits my aesthetic so much more now,” she continued. “Especially because I’m not just happy to be here, you know? I am happy to be here, but I am also taking every opportunity that I can get, and I know that I am the prodigy of the WWE.

“I think that in my entrance, I really encapsulate all of that, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Perez discussed her experience competing in WWE Royal Rumble matches and how spending an extended amount of time in the match feels much shorter from inside the ring.

“So people have asked me that a lot about like, if when I’m in the ring in the Rumble, if it feels like it’s so long or I’m like counting the minutes,” Perez said. “But honestly, as soon as the Rumble ends, I’m like, ‘That literally felt like 10 minutes.’ It feels, it goes by so fast.”

Perez explained that the constant action leaves little opportunity to think about how much time has passed.

“There’s so many things happening. So many women coming out, so many — you’re constantly just trying to throw someone over. So like it’s, you’re constantly just like going, going, going, going. So by the time it ends, you’re just like, whew, that was fun.”