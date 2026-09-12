Roxanne Perez insists Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would not have to worry about her stabbing them in the back if she were to win Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is scheduled for October 10 in New Orleans, with qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s ladder matches already underway.

During an appearance on Compas On The Beat (see video below), Perez was asked about the possibility of winning the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase and potentially cashing in on Morgan, her Judgment Day stablemate.

“You know, I think I like my sisters, you know? You know, I really love my sisters. So I wouldn’t ever do anything to stab them in the back. That’s not me,” Perez said.

Perez then brought up her history with former NXT tag team partner Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, who turned against her during their time together in WWE.

“I’ve been stabbed in the back by a well-known person named Cora Jade, now Elayna Black, and that did stick with me. So I think everybody tries to say that, like, I have some… some underlying motives, and I think all I’ve ever done is try to prove myself to the Judgment Day, try to prove to them that I will be there through thick and thin, that I would do anything that the Judgment Day needs me to, and I think I proved that the last year and a half.”

Perez added that she takes issue with the suggestion that she could eventually betray her Judgment Day allies.

“So it kind of makes me upset when people think that I’m just gonna stab my friends in the back, because I don’t do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Perez addressed the tension that has existed within The Judgment Day. She argued that disagreements are inevitable within any family and pointed to the group’s impact on WWE’s main roster over the years.

“Yeah, 100 % and, I think everybody has been able to see the impact that The Judgment Day has made on the main roster over the years. It’s evolved, you know?” Perez said.

“There may be some tension every now and then, but I feel like families fight. We’ve all had some tension, so let’s be completely real. Everybody’s got in a fight with their family, so of course there’s going to be tension in The Judgment Day.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank Results coverage.