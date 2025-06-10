Roxanne Perez has taken a major step toward capturing the Queen of the Ring crown.

The 2025 tournament officially began on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw, kicking off with a high-energy Fatal 4-Way match featuring Perez, Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and Liv Morgan.

In a surprising outcome, Perez walked away with the victory after a frantic closing stretch. The finish came when Sane connected with her trademark elbow drop on Morgan, only for Perez to capitalize by rolling Sane into a jackknife pin for the three-count.

With the win, Perez advances to the next round, where she’ll meet the winner of an upcoming first-round matchup between Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven.