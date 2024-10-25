Roxanne Perez and Cody Rhodes are riding some impressive title reigns in WWE right now.

Perez’s is more impressive, statistically-speaking.

A fan surfaced on social media on Friday with an interesting stat, pointing out that Roxanne Perez has been the WWE NXT Women’s Champion for 202 days and counting.

By comparison, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is currently in the midst of an ongoing reign as Undisputed WWE Champion that sits at 201 days.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion took to X to respond to this post, writing, “When you’re literally the greatest champion in WWE.”

Numbers don’t lie!