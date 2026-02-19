Roxanne Perez has broken her silence regarding her recent absence from WWE television.

Fans have been wondering where Perez has been in recent weeks, especially as her fellow Judgment Day members have continued to be prominently featured on WWE programming.

Perez provided a personal health update and explained why she’s been off TV in a video shared via TikTok (see below) this week.

“I’ve been out for about a week now,” she said. “I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. I didn’t want to have time off.”

Perez continued, “My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes. I’m going to be back in the ring in no time.”

Perez admitted that stepping away wasn’t easy, especially given how much competing means to her. She noted that being in the ring has always been her dream as a WWE Superstar and added that she plans to stay active with more TikTok content while she recovers.

The good news?

It doesn’t sound like she’ll be sidelined for long.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Roxanne Perez’s status continues to surface.