Another new segment has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT show.

On Monday, WWE announced WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will be on-hand to address the WWE NXT Universe this coming Tuesday night on the show.

“After everything that went down last week in Chicago, we will hear from WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently returned Cora Jade TOMORROW in St. Louis,” read the announcement.

Also scheduled for the 10/8 episode of NXT on CW:

* Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo (North American Title)

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Sexxy Red will appear

* Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under (Tag Titles)

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence

* Trick Williams will appear

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.