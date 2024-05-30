Roxanne Perez appreciates a good surprise.

If her reaction to Jordynne Grace coming out as her opponent for NXT Battleground 2024 seemed like one of genuine surprise, that’s because it was.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select after her surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grace noted during the interview that Perez was adamant that she find out who her opponent was going to be live in the ring on the show, just like the rest of the viewing audience.

According to Grace, NXT officials wanted to bring Perez backstage to see who it was five minutes prior, as it was kept a closely guarded secret, but Perez was insisted that she not know until the announcement was made during the live broadcast.

Additionally, Grace spoke about WWE and TNA talks getting serious over the last few weeks, after having been in light discussions for months. She received her travel information for the surprise appearance the Sunday before the show.

They also sent her doctors to check her and do blood work in her hotel, which she claimed was a first for her career. While at the hotel, she apparently ran into “All Ego” Ethan Page, who urged her to keep his surprise debut a secret. She reportedly asked him for the same respect in keeping her appearance quiet.

The two ended up going to Cezar Bononi’s house to stay out of the public eye before their respective appearances on the broadcast.

Check out the complete Jordynne Grace interview with Fightful via the YouTube player embedded below.